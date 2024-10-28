The US cybersecurity agency CISA, the FBI, and the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) have published guidance for a safe software deployment program that supports and enhances the security and quality of both products and deployment environments. The document is meant to help software manufacturers ensure their products are reliable and safe for customers by establishing secure software deployment processes. The authoring agencies encourage software makers to define goals, customer needs, potential risks, costs, and success criteria during the planning phase and to focus on coding and continuous testing during the development and testing phase.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/us-australia-release-new-security-guide-for-software-makers/