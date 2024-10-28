North Korean Troops Assemble in Russia’s Kursk Region, U.S. Officials Say

Several thousand North Korean soldiers have arrived in Russia’s western Kursk region, where they are expected to participate in a coming counteroffensive against Ukraine. The North Korean troops have not yet entered the fight, and it is not yet clear what role they will play. The governments of South Korea and Ukraine have warned for weeks that North Koreans were training alongside Russian soldiers. On Friday, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, citing his intelligence services, said the North Korean troops would be deployed to the battlefield as early as next week, an escalator step by Russia. American officials are worried that Kim Jong-un might receive some kind of significant military assistance that could enhance the danger North Korea poses to its neighbors and the United States.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/25/world/europe/north-korean-troops-arrive-kursk-russia.html