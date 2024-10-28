Measured Comments From Israel and Iran on New Round of Strikes

On Sunday, Iran leaders emphasized that although they could have responded to Israel’s airstrikes a day earlier they instead took a measured tone. Further, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel’s assault had achieved its objectives for retaliation of Iran’s attack on October 1. Their comments come as efforts are made to revive long-stalled talks aimed at brokering a cease-fire. The planned talks are the first since Israeli soldiers killed Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/27/world/middleeast/israel-iran.html