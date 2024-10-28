LinkedIn Hit With 310 Million Euro Fine for Data Privacy Violations From Irish Watchdog

European Union regulators slapped LinkedIn with a 310 million euro ($335 million) fine for violations of the bloc’s stringent data privacy rules. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission carried out an investigation that found LinkedIn did not have a lawful basis to gather data so it could target users with online ads, a breach of General Data Protection Regulation. LinkedIn said it believed it has not broken any rules, however, it’s working to ensure its “ad practices” meet the requirements.

