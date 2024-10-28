Egypt Urges Two-Day Truce as Israel Kills 1,000 During Northern Gaza Siege

As Israel has killed more than 1,000 Palenstinians in a month, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has proposed a two-day truce in Gaza. His proposal includes exchanging four Israeli captives held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. The 48 hour stop in fighting would be followed by more talks in hope for a peace deal. There was no immediate comment from Israel or Hamas on the plan.

