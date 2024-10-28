Chinese Hackers Collected Audio from Unnamed Trump Campaign Adviser, Washington Post Reports

Chinese state-affiliated hackers stole audio from US political figures’ phone calls, including a campaign adviser of presidential candidate Donald Trump. Chinese hackers also targeted phones used by the campaign of presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The FBI and U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are investigating unauthorized access to commercial telecommunications infrastructure by people associated with China. Verizon has stated it is aware of the attempt to target US telecoms and gather intelligence and is working with law enforcement.

