China has disapproved of the latest round of US arms sales to Taiwan, vowing to take “all necessary measures” to assert its sovereignty over Taiwan. The $2bn arms sale package was approved on Friday and will include advanced surface-to-air missile systems and radar as part of its efforts to counter China’s growing military power in the Asia Pacific. Beijing’s Foreign ministry says the arms package “seriously violates China’s sovereignty and security interests, seriously damages China-US relations, and endangers peace and stability” in the strait.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/10/27/china-vows-to-take-necessary-measures-over-2bn-us-arms-sale-to-taiwan