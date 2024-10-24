U.S. Says North Korean Troops Are in Russia to Aid Fight Against Ukraine 

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III confirmed that North Korean troops were present in Russia. Austin stated that this a serious escalation and will have consequences for Europe and Asia. He did not detail the number of troops currently present or the number expected to arrive. Additionally, Austin believes that this is a sign of Putin’s weakness and desperation. Analysts are currently looking into whether or not the North Korean troops are moving towards Ukraine. Ukraine’s defense minister expects that North Korean troops will arrive in Kursk in the next few days. American intelligence officials are preparing to release intelligence showing North Korean troop ships moving towards Russian territory.



