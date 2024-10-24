Turkey strikes Iraq, Syria after attack on defence company near Ankara 

On Wednesday, attackers set off explosives and opened first at TUSAS, an aerospace and defense company in Ankara, Turkey’s capital. TUSAS designs and manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles, civilian and military aircraft, and other systems. Turkey is blaming the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a terrorist organization, for the attack. The attack killed five people and wounded over 20. In retaliation, Turkey’s Air Force struck Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, destroying 47 targets. While Turkey believes that the PKK was behind the attack on TUSAS, a group has not yet claimed responsibility.



