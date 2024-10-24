Russians Trolls Pose as Reputable Media to Sow US Election Chaos 

With less than two weeks until the 2024 U.S. election, Russian threat actors are pushing across enormous amounts of fake news. Named Operation Overload, this fake news push is an attempt by the Russian state to influence the U.S. election. In the attacks, the actors create fake news sites, make false fact-checking resources, and use AI to generate audio mimicking popular media outlets. The operation is aiming to overwhelm newsroom resources, leaving fewer journalists to counter fake news. Recently, the Russian actors have been pushing disinformation about vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. The influence actors are claiming that Walz committed illegal activity earlier in his career. In the remaining time before the election, Operation Overload will continue to push disinformation with the goal of influencing the election’s outcome.



