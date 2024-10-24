Lazarus Group Exploits Chrome Zero-Day in Latest Campaign 

Lazarus Group, a North Korean threat actor, is exploiting a Chrome zero-day in a new campaign. In the campaign, the actor is using a realistic game site and AI-generated content to attack cryptocurrency investors. Additionally, they have multiple accounts on X, trying to trick influential cryptocurrency figures to promote their malware-infected game site. Kaspersky researchers discovered the latest campaign, and predict that Lazarus will continue to come up with new ways to use generative AI. Analysts believe that many of Lazarus’s attacks are financially motivated in attempts to generate revenue for North Korea’s missile program.



