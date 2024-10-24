How enterprises can prepare for the next stage of blockchain technology

If there is a silver lining in the experiences of the last 12 months, it may turn out to be the “Great Decoupling” that pivots the world of blockchain away from financial engineering and towards an acceleration of enterprise adoption of Ethereum and more compelling business applications that truly create value. The decoupling that is happening now is one where the value proposition of Ethereum as a global computing and business infrastructure for enterprises is separated from the focus on the price of Ethereum (ETH), other digital assets and financial speculation. This new focus on Ethereum’s enterprise utility will unlock greater enterprise innovation. In the coming year, while enterprises can expect to see demand for audit and risk management go up, they can also expect to see growth in supply chain, procurement, and carbon traceability applications. Enterprise transactions have been slow to take off because of the lack of privacy tools, which are essential. Findings from Seize The Day: Public Blockchain Is On The Horizon (pdf), a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of EY, reveal that enterprises are rightly most concerned with privacy and security, and challenges around authentication, permissioning and access management are critical to security. Fortunately, privacy and security solutions on public blockchains are now maturing to a level where enterprises can make use of them with confidence. The newest generation of enterprise blockchain technology, like the industrial privacy solutions EY has built and continues to build, support transactions, complex business logic, payments and transfers that run on public Ethereum, all under privacy.

Full report : Enterprises can now transact on public blockchains using privacy enabled applications. This is a game changer in the industry.