A Modi-Xi Meeting Could Signal a Thaw Between India and China 

On Wednesday, Xi Jinping of China and Narendra Modi of India met for the first time in over five years. This comes just two days after China and India reached a deal on the patrol of their shared border, signaling a possible thaw between the two powers. The leaders highlighted their want for a more multipolar world where the U.S. has less influence. The meeting between the two leaders occurred at the 16th annual BRICS summit, which was created to counter U.S. led forums. China hopes to use BRICS to weaken U.S. dominance, while India does not want BRICS to become completely anti-Western. Experts believe that although tensions between India and China are easing, not much will change within BRICS.



