South Korea mulls arms for Ukraine as North accused of sending troops 

South Korea is pledging to take steps to counter Russia and North Korea’s military cooperation. North Korea is continuing to deny that it has sent troops to Ukraine in support of Russia. This is despite claims that North Korea has sent 1,500 soldiers to fight alongside Moscow’s forces. On Tuesday, South Korean officials stated that Russia and North Korea’s alliance is an international threat. They said that the country will work with allies to counter the alliance, and this could possibly include providing weapons to Ukraine. A senior official said that South Korea is preparing diplomatic, economic, and military countermeasures.



