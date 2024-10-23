OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Sotheby’s to auction its first artwork made by a humanoid robot

News Briefs, Technology / by

Sotheby’s later this month hopes to make the auction house’s first ever sale of an artwork made by a humanoid robot. Ai-Da, a humanoid robot artist, is contributing “AI God,” a portrait of Alain Turing, the mathematician and computer scientist considered to be the progenitor of modern computing, to what Sotheby’s calls a “digital art day” auction. Turing is also credited with providing some of the earliest insights into what is now referred to as “artificial intelligence.” The 64 x 90.5 inch mixed-media painting, which was created this year and is signed “A” by Ai-Da, is estimated to fetch between $120,000 and $180,000, according to a listing on Sotheby’s website. The auction opens on Oct. 31. The Ai-Da robot, who is depicted as female, is a project created by U.K.-based art dealer and gallery owner Aidan Meller. The robot can draw and paint using cameras in her eyes, AI algorithms and a robotic arm.”What makes this work of art different from other AI-generated works is that with Ai-Da there is a physical manifestation, and this is the first time a work from a robot of this type has ever come to auction,” Meller told CBS MoneyWatch. The auction also highlights the advent of AI in society, he added. “There is a lot of innovation happening — a huge number of robots are coming forward — and they will eventually do all sorts of different tasks. Art is a way of discussing the incredible changes in society that are happening because of technology,” Meller said. Meller said the proceeds from the sale will be reinvested in the Ai-Da project, which is costly to power.

Full report : Sotheby’s to hold its first auction for artwork made by a robot; bids could reach upwards of $200,000.

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.