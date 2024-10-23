Sotheby’s to auction its first artwork made by a humanoid robot

Sotheby’s later this month hopes to make the auction house’s first ever sale of an artwork made by a humanoid robot. Ai-Da, a humanoid robot artist, is contributing “AI God,” a portrait of Alain Turing, the mathematician and computer scientist considered to be the progenitor of modern computing, to what Sotheby’s calls a “digital art day” auction. Turing is also credited with providing some of the earliest insights into what is now referred to as “artificial intelligence.” The 64 x 90.5 inch mixed-media painting, which was created this year and is signed “A” by Ai-Da, is estimated to fetch between $120,000 and $180,000, according to a listing on Sotheby’s website. The auction opens on Oct. 31. The Ai-Da robot, who is depicted as female, is a project created by U.K.-based art dealer and gallery owner Aidan Meller. The robot can draw and paint using cameras in her eyes, AI algorithms and a robotic arm.”What makes this work of art different from other AI-generated works is that with Ai-Da there is a physical manifestation, and this is the first time a work from a robot of this type has ever come to auction,” Meller told CBS MoneyWatch. The auction also highlights the advent of AI in society, he added. “There is a lot of innovation happening — a huge number of robots are coming forward — and they will eventually do all sorts of different tasks. Art is a way of discussing the incredible changes in society that are happening because of technology,” Meller said. Meller said the proceeds from the sale will be reinvested in the Ai-Da project, which is costly to power.

Full report : Sotheby’s to hold its first auction for artwork made by a robot; bids could reach upwards of $200,000.