Russia’s Putin welcomes world leaders for three-day BRICS summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting a three-day summit of the BRICS bloc of developing economies, and he welcomed global leaders on Tuesday. Russia is hoping to turn this summit into a rallying call against the Western liberal order. The event is also a way for Russia to demonstrate that U.S.-led efforts to isolate the country have failed. 36 countries are attending the summit, and over 20 of them are represented by heads of state. Proposed projects include creating a new payment system as an alternative to the global bank messaging network SWIFT, allowing Russia to avoid Western sanctions. On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will make his first visit to Russia in over two years.



