Latrodectus Malware Increasingly Used by Cybercriminals 

Cybercriminals are increasingly using the Latrodectus malware. According to a Forcepoint analysis, recent campaigns are targeting the financial, automotive, and healthcare sectors. Latrodectus is also known as BlackWidow, and was first detected in October 2023. It is believed that a threat actor known as LunarSpider developed the downloader. It is typically delivered through email phishing in PDF or HTML attachments, leading to infection. If the malware is successfully installed, attackers can exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII) and access financial information. The compromise of this sensitive information can often lead to fraud or extortion.



