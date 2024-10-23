India and China Reach Border Deal That Could Ease Hostilities

This week, India and China reached a border deal on how their shared Himalayan border will be monitored. Four years ago, soldiers from both sides were killed in a deadly skirmish. This agreement brings hope that hostilities between the two countries will ease. India and China have been locked in intense talks for weeks, ultimately agreeing on a plan that should lead to disengagement. This announcement comes as the U.S. is courting India to act as a counter to Beijing. This indicates that Prime Minister Modi may speak on the military disengagement’s political and economic implications. The agreement will aim to restore border relations between the two countries and limit the possibility of border clashes.



Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/22/world/asia/india-china-border.html