Google Warns Millions Of Samsung Users—Update Your Phone Now 

Google has discovered a high-severity vulnerability in Samsung devices, tracked as CVE-2024-44068. Samsung had just released a security update earlier this month. The vulnerability can cause memory access to not fully shut off after a process concludes. This can allow remote access and privilege escalation. Google warned that the vulnerability has been exploited in the wild, but it is unclear by who. All Samsung Galaxy users are urged to update their devices as soon as possible.



Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2024/10/22/new-google-warning-for-samsung-users-update-to-galaxy-s24-z-fold6-z-flip6/?ss=cybersecurity