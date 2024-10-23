Edge Superconductivity Unlocks New Paths in Quantum Computing

Topological materials possess unusual properties due to their wavefunction—the physical law that guides electrons—being knotted or twisted. At the interface where topological material meets the surrounding space, the wavefunction must unwind. This sudden transition causes the electrons at the material’s edge to behave differently from those in the bulk. Such a discrepancy results in what scientists refer to as edge states. If the topological material also exhibits superconductivity, both the bulk and the edge are superconducting, yet they exhibit distinct behaviors. This is a surprising scenario, akin to two touching pools of water that remain separate. This study reveals that the superconducting edge currents in the topological material molybdenum telluride (MoTe2) can withstand significant changes in the “glue” that maintains the pairing of superconducting electrons, a critical factor since electron pairing facilitates the free flow of electricity in a superconductor. Topological superconductors represent a potential new class of superconductors predicted by theory. If confirmed, they will enable the next generation of quantum technologies because they contain unique particles known as anyons. Unlike electrons, anyons remember their position. This allows them to be arranged to perform quantum computing operations in a way that protects against errors. Topological superconductors also feature specialized currents known as “edge supercurrents” along their peripheries. These currents are instrumental for generating and manipulating anyons, paving the way for the development of quantum technologies and energy-efficient electronics.

Full study : Topological superconducting material could help in developing efficient electrical systems and advancing quantum computing technologies.