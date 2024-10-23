China Turns Up the Heat on Taiwan With Live-Fire Drills 

On Tuesday, China announced that it was going to hold live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Strait. These drills come just a week after China held record-setting military exercises, aiming to show a potential blockade of Taiwan. The drills were expected to take place around China’s Niushan Island, which is the closest point between mainland China and Taiwan. Taiwan downplayed the significance of the drills, with a spokesperson stating that the exercises were pointless. Researchers believe that these exercises are likely a response to Western warships. China is aiming to show how it could cut off Taiwan if it chose to invade the country, making it difficult for Western allies to respond. The recent uptick in exercises hints to China stepping up its intimidation efforts against Taiwan.



