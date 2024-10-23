Aptos announces new AI-focused SATCOM platform

Aptos Orbital in Palo Alto, Calif. has launched a new platform it says is designed to improve satellite intelligence and communication. The company’s terminal, a low size, weight, and power (SWaP) device, integrates radiation-hardened processing, connectivity, and cloud services. According to Aptos, the technology enables satellites to run artificial intelligence (AI) and send real-time intelligence back to Earth. Aptos’ onboard computing capabilities allow satellites to process and transmit data more efficiently without relying on traditional ground stations, which often face multi-hour gaps in coverage. Aptos terminals can function in all weather conditions and allow users to interact with satellites in space similarly to how they would with a computer on Earth. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is Aptos’ first partner for cloud services, bringing advanced computing to space. Aptos terminals, already operational in orbit for over five years, have been proven in various missions. The company says it has secured eight customers with commitments exceeding $100 million, including ThinkOrbital. “Aptos has been a great partner with ThinkOrbital and is set to revolutionize our on-orbit servicing and space domain awareness operations. Their cutting-edge technology, designed for the demanding conditions of space, provides real-time cloud access and on-orbit processing capabilities. This empowers us to execute critical tasks with unprecedented precision and efficiency,” said Colonel Lee Rosen (USAF, Ret.), co-founder and CEO of ThinkOrbital Inc. “This breakthrough solution is transforming our ability to monitor and control critical processes, ensuring the highest quality and reliability of our operations.”

