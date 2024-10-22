Wanted: Weekend Warriors in Tech

The Defense Department wants to bring Silicon Valley’s top talent deeper into the folds of the military by offering technology executives positions as part-time military officers. The department is considering asking chief technology officers and other senior tech professionals to take up high-ranking positions in the reserves. The tech reservists would be periodically summoned to help with short-term projects in cybersecurity, data analytics and other areas. “We’re creating this people industrial base that is going to help us solve our national-security problems and national-security challenges in the decades to come,” said Brynt Parmeter, the department’s chief talent management officer. The Marines and some states have created recruiting programs for civilians with cybersecurity skills, and the armed forces have reserve programs for medical and legal professionals. This latest initiative, however, would be the first time the armed forces bring in private-sector technology professionals as uniformed, paid reservists to leverage their know-how. The plans haven’t been previously reported. Parmeter, who is spearheading the effort, hopes to have an initial group of tech professionals in their military service roles by September. He aims to start with dozens of reservists and wants to expand the program to thousands over the next couple of years. Parmeter said he is still sorting out the details, including identifying the right organizations within the military in which to place the reservists and how to determine their ranking once they join. He said he can’t guarantee when the program would start, but he has the authority to launch it and the buy-in on the concept from his superiors.

