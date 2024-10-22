Nvidia just dropped a new AI model that crushes OpenAI’s GPT-4

Nvidia quietly unveiled a new artificial intelligence model on Tuesday that outperforms offerings from industry leaders OpenAI and Anthropic, marking a significant shift in the company’s AI strategy and potentially reshaping the competitive landscape of the field. The model, named Llama-3.1-Nemotron-70B-Instruct, appeared on the popular AI platform Hugging Face without fanfare, quickly drawing attention for its exceptional performance across multiple benchmark tests. Nvidia reports that their new offering achieves top scores in key evaluations, including 85.0 on the Arena Hard benchmark, 57.6 on AlpacaEval 2 LC, and 8.98 on the GPT-4-Turbo MT-Bench. These scores surpass those of highly regarded models like OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet, catapulting Nvidia to the forefront of AI language understanding and generation. This release represents a pivotal moment for Nvidia. Known primarily as the dominant force in graphics processing units (GPUs) that power AI systems, the company now demonstrates its capability to develop sophisticated AI software. This move signals a strategic expansion that could alter the dynamics of the AI industry, challenging the traditional dominance of software-focused companies in large language model development. Nvidia’s approach to creating Llama-3.1-Nemotron-70B-Instruct involved refining Meta’s open-source Llama 3.1 model using advanced training techniques, including Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF). This method allows the AI to learn from human preferences, potentially leading to more natural and contextually appropriate responses.

