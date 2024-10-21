Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Explosives Manufacturer, General Staff Says

Ukraine has struck a manufacturer of military explosives deep inside Russian territory, as well as storage infrastructure at a military airfield. Kyiv’s General Staff said in a post on Telegram the Sverdlov factory had been making chemical components for artillery ammunition and aerial bombs. Kyiv has often said its air attacks target infrastructure key to Russia’s war efforts and are a response to Moscow’s continued air attacks on Ukraine.

