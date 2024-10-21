Quantum Computing with a Twist

Scientists think that the performance of quantum computers could be improved by using hypothesized phases of matter known as non-Abelian states, which have the potential to encode information in an error-resistant way. But realizing a material that could host such states typically requires a powerful magnetic field, which would hinder device integration. Now three teams have predicted that non-Abelian states can form in certain semiconductor structures without a magnetic field. If this prediction is confirmed experimentally, it could lead to more reliable quantum computers that can execute a wider range of tasks. The three teams considered a material in which two single layers of the semiconductor molybdenum ditelluride are stacked with a slight twist between them. Using theoretical modeling and advanced simulations, the groups investigated whether this material could harbor non-Abelian states in zero magnetic field. All three teams found that these states could emerge at a twist angle of about 2° if one of the material’s energy levels called the second moiré band were half-filled with electrons. The teams explore different aspects of this predicted phenomenon. Aidan Reddy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his colleagues predict that non-Abelian states could also form in similar 2D structures involving other semiconductors. Gil Young Cho at Pohang University of Science and Technology, South Korea, and his colleagues argue that the emergence of non-Abelian states may be related to similarities between the second moiré band and more conventional energy levels called Landau levels. Lastly, Yang Zhang at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and his colleagues posted an e-print of a detailed model that explains how individual electrons behave in the twisted semiconductor bilayer. Theorists have already devised ways to harness non-Abelian states as workable qubits and manipulate the excitations of these states to enable robust quantum computation.

