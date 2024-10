Israel organizations have been targeted by attackers trying to deliver wiper malware to employees. The attackers send phishing emails impersonating cybersecurity company ESET, warning that hackers have tried to compromise the target’s device. Since the start of the Israel-Gaza conflict, Israeli companies have frequently been targeted with wiper malware.

