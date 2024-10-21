Israel Strikes Hezbollah-Affiliated Financial Institution in Lebanon

Hezbollah’s banking arm, Al-Qard al-Hasan, also operating as an alternative bank for Lebanese, was targeted around Beirut by the Israeli military with an intent to disrupt Hezbollah’s day-to-day operations, undermine its support in Lebanese communities, and hamper its ability to rebuild. The financial association was placed under US sanctions in 2007. It operates as a lender and financial services provider for civilians in many areas of Lebanon, where the traditional banking sector is in shambles. The strikes marked an escalation of Israel’s war against Hezbollah.

