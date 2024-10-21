Austin Arrives in Kyiv in Support of Ukraine’s War Effort

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to strengthen support for the war effort as Ukrainian forces continue to lose ground and allies stop short of fully endorsing Ukraine’s latest plan to end the conflict. Mr. Austin is set to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and top Ukrainian military leaders to discuss how to continue backing Ukraine’s military campaign against a growing set of challenges. He said US officials would help Ukraine train and equip new units. Much of Mr. Austin’s day in Ukraine’s capital was expected to be filled with meetings to discuss battlefield updates and strategy for the coming months. The level of American support will largely depend on who wins the White House in November.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/21/world/europe/austin-kyiv-ukraine.html