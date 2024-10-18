A New Blockchain Player Emerges: Inside World Chain’s Ambitious Plans

The World Foundation has introduced World Chain, a new blockchain network that claims to focus on verified human users instead of bots. With 15 million verified participants already, the project aims to tackle blockchain issues like congestion and costly transaction fees. In a statement shared with Bitcoin.com News, the World Foundation describes World Chain as a more dependable and user-friendly blockchain network. The priority, they say, is to grant verified human users easier access, while automated systems are left with less bandwidth. Moreover, verified users reportedly won’t pay any transaction fees, easing the burden typically caused by crowded networks. For developers, the World Foundation suggests that World Chain presents an opportunity to connect with a large group of actual people, not just bots. It also touts support from significant blockchain service providers like Alchemy, Uniswap, and Etherscan. WF asserts that the launch will enable financial tools and apps for users seeking reliable services in the expanding digital economy. The question is, how smoothly will this integration actually unfold? Additionally, WF highlights World Chain’s intent to boost financial inclusion, particularly in areas where stablecoins and crypto assets are gaining ground. They claim that by collaborating with global on-and-off ramps, the network can improve access to financial services for millions. However, the true impact of these partnerships remains to be seen. World Chain’s future development will reportedly rely on ongoing collaborations with developers and service providers. Worldcoin’s native token, worldcoin (WLD), has had a solid run lately, climbing over 40% in the past month.

