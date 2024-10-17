Zelenskyy says ‘victory plan’ to end Russia war includes NATO membership 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his “victory plan” to end the Russian war to Ukraine’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada. The plan includes NATO membership and requests for specific weapons. Zelenskyy said that the war could possibly end by next year if the plan is quickly enacted. The president recently toured several European capitals to try and gain support for the plan. However, Western partners have not yet publicly announced their support. Zelenskyy is additionally restating his call for allies to allow the use of long-range missiles inside Russia. Russia called the proposal “some ephemeral peace plan.”



