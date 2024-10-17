Varsity Brands Data Breach Impacts 65,000 People 

The apparel company Varsity Brands has announced that it recently suffered a data breach. Around 65,000 people are impacted by the breach. Varsity creates uniforms, apparel, and services for athletes and sports teams. The company first detected unusual activity in May 2024. Varsity reported to the Maine Attorney General’s Office that it then launched an investigation and notified law enforcement. The attackers were able to obtain “a small subset of company files” containing personal identifying information. The attack may have been a ransomware attack, but official information on this has not yet been released.



