The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said that on Wednesday an Israeli tank fired at their watchtower. The UNIFIL is calling this a “direct and apparently deliberate” attack that damaged the tower and destroyed two cameras. This is the latest incident in a series of multiple Israeli attacks against peacekeepers in Lebanon. On Sunday, UNIFIL reported that Israel crossed into a UNIFIL position and fired near peacekeepers, causing injuries. The Israeli government is claiming that Hezbollah is using the peacekeepers as “human shields,” which Hezbollah denies.



Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/10/16/unifil-says-israeli-tank-fired-at-peacekeepers-watchtower-in-lebanon