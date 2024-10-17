U.S. Stealth Bombers Attack Houthi Weapons Caches in Yemen 

On Wednesday, the U.S. launched attacks on five Houthi weapons facilities in Yemen. The underground weapons facilities were located in areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthi militia, which is backed by Iran. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said that the attack was aimed at degrading the Houthis’ capabilities. The Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, disrupting trade. While Austin did not mention Iran in his statement, the U.S. used B-2 stealth bombers in the strike. This is the only plane that could reach Iran’s nuclear facilities, and may have been a signal from the U.S. to Iran. Austin said, “This was a unique demonstration of the United States’ ability to target facilities that our adversaries seek to keep out of reach, no matter how deeply buried underground, hardened or fortified.”



Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/17/us/politics/houthis-strike-stealth-bombers.html