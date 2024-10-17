U.S. Charges Two Sudanese Brothers for Record 35,000 DDoS Attacks 

U.S. federal prosecutors have charged two Sudanese brothers in a record 35,000 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. These attacks were conducted in just one year through a DDoS botnet for hire and included a Microsoft attack in June 2023. The hacking group is referred to as Anonymous Sudan. Their DDoS tool targeted government and critical infrastructure, including hospitals, in the U.S. and around the world. Anonymous Sudan emerged in early 2023, originally claiming to be a hacktivist group as part of a pro-Russian campaign. The group caused over $10 million in damages just to U.S. victims.



