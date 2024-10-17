Serve Robotics unveils Gen3 autonomous delivery robots to help scale services across the US

Autonomous sidewalk delivery specialist Serve Robotics has just unveiled its third generation of robots that are faster, smarter, tougher, and a fraction of the cost to manufacture. With production now underway, Serve looks to deploy these upgraded delivery robots soon as a critical component in its plans to expand its services across the entire United States. Serve Robotics is a developer of autonomous AI-powered sidewalk delivery robots spun out as an independent company from Uber in 2021. Investors include NVIDIA, 7-Eleven, and Uber Eats, which partnered with its former entity to begin offering autonomous robot deliveries to select customers around Los Angeles. That initial 2022 transaction included the deployment of up to 2,000 delivery robots before Serve Robotics expanded its relationship with Uber Eats by signing a deal with Shake Shack to offer select customers in Los Angeles robot deliveries. Most recently, Serve’s Gen2 robots have been deployed for testing with drone delivery operator Wing to explore autonomous robot-to-drone deliveries. According to the partners, Wing deliveries will be able to be picked up by a Serve delivery robot from the curb or sidewalk in front of a participating restaurant, then delivered autonomously to a Wing drone AutoLoader nearby before it is delivered by air to customers as far as 6 miles away. While Serve explores air deliveries with Wing, it has also kept a keen focus on what it knows best—autonomous sidewalk deliveries. Today, the company unveiled its Gen3 delivery robot, which has seen some major improvements inside and out.

