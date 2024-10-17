Fake Google Meet pages deliver infostealers 

Cyber attackers are targeting users of Google Meet’s video communication service. These hackers are using a tactic called ClickFix to infect victims with information-stealing malware. In the attacks, users are tricked into downloading and running malware on their machines. The ClickFix tactic involves a fake alert warning the user that their webpage cannot be displayed correctly. Then, the user must click a “Fix It” button and follow specific steps. During this process, the victim unknowingly is copying and executing malicious code. Sekoia analysts have connected this ClickFix cluster with two cybercrime groups, sub-groups of “Marko Polo” and “CryptoLove.” These groups are part of a Russian cybercrime system.



