Biden Announces $425 Million in Aid to Ukraine 

Biden has announced a new aid package to Ukraine of $425 million. He spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday about the deal. The aid package will include armored vehicles and munitions, among other weapons. This announcement comes as Biden prepares to travel to Germany this week to meet with other Western allies. He will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, key allies in supporting Ukraine. Scholz has helped to impose sanctions on Russia and encourage financial contributions from Germany. This will likely be Biden’s last trip to Europe as commander in chief. He is not expected to meet with Zelenskyy on the trip.



