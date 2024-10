The US threatened to withhold military aid to Israel, but deployed troops and an anti-missile system at the same time. The deployment of troops and an anti-missile system marks a significant escalation in US entanglement with a widening Israeli war that Washington has already heavily subsidized. This development underscores the inconsistent approach of the US administration.

