The Wiretap: Microsoft Says Kremlin Is Working With Cybercriminals To Spy On Ukraine

Russian hackers have outsourced some of their cyberespionage ops to criminal groups, especially those focused on Ukraine, according to a new report from Microsoft. Late last week, the FBI and the NSA warned about a wave of attacks being carried out by a Kremlin-backed hacker crew known as Cozy Bear. The agencies say it’s using a range of known vulnerabilities in tech made by Cisco, Google’s Android team and Qualcomm, among others, in order to hit high-value targets. Organizations should prioritize rapid patch deployment and keep software up to date. Beyond Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, Microsoft also reported “a high level of targeting of Taiwan-based enterprises from Chinese threat actors.”

