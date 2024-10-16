Taiwan Reports Surrounded By 153 Chinese Military Aircraft During Drills

Taiwan detected 153 aircraft surrounding its territory as China carried out massive military exercises, according to the self-ruled island’s defense ministry. Beijing deployed fighter jets, drones, warships and coastguard ships to encircle Taiwan on Monday. China said the one-day drill was a warning against “separatist acts”. Taiwan’s Office of the President called on China to “cease military provocations that undermine regional peace and stability and stop threatening Taiwan’s democracy and freedom”. The United States, an ally to the self-ruled island, noted its concern, even as it launched its own war games in the disputed South China Sea.

