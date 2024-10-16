North Korea Claims 1.4 Million Apply to Join Army Amid Tensions With South

North Korea claims more than a million young people have signed up to join or rejoin the army this week after accusing South Korea of sending propaganda drones to Pyongyang and blowing up border roads. There was no immediate comment from South Korea, which has previously warned that if North Korea inflicts harm on the safety of South Koreans, that day will be “the end of the North Korean regime”. Tensions increased significantly last week after North Korea accused Seoul of sending drones over the capital, Pyongyang, and scattering a “huge number” of anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets and warned that any further flights would be considered a declaration of war.

