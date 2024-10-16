Israel Tells U.S. It Won’t Hit Iran’s Oil or Nuclear Sites in Next Attack, Officials Say

The Israeli government has told the Biden administration that it will focus its next attack on military targets in Iran, instead of those related to Iran’s oil industry or its uranium enrichment efforts. Such a move would reduce the likelihood that Israel’s retaliation will immediately set off an all-out war between the two adversaries. While no final decision is believed to have been made, an Israeli retaliation could still be large in scale, possibly prompting Iran to continue the cycle of attacks. U.S. officials believe that if Israel goes after Iran’s most sensitive sites, the result could be an uncontrolled escalation.

