IBM Quantum Roadmap Guide

IBM’s quantum roadmap outlines the company’s comprehensive strategy aimed at scaling quantum computing and expanding how they can be used for commercial and scientific applications. The roadmap extends beyond 2033 and breaks down into two main sections: the development and innovation roadmaps. These sections detail the company’s efforts to develop modular quantum systems, integrate error correction, and enable quantum-centric supercomputing. Based on information provided by IBM and at The Quantum Insider’s Intelligence Platform, among other sources, here’s a look into IBM’s journey toward the realization of its vision of quantum-centric supercomputing, along with its strategies and its goals.IBM’s initial focus was on scaling the number of qubits—fundamental units of quantum information. The approach was straightforward: add qubits to increase computing power. However, in 2023, IBM shifted its strategy to focus on not just the quantity of qubits but the quality of gate operations. Gate operations, a measure of how efficiently a quantum system processes information, are becoming a key metric as IBM aims to enhance the workloads its quantum systems can handle. The shift signifies a move toward quantum-centric supercomputing, an architecture that integrates quantum and classical resources to maximize computational efficiency. This new approach leverages parallelism and concurrent execution, optimizing performance by utilizing both quantum and classical computation simultaneously​.

