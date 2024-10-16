Election Day is Close, the Threat of Cyber Disruption is Real

Cybercriminals, hacktivists and nation-state actors have all been active in 2024 either threatening to disrupt or simply taking advantage of the US election. The threats, as always, are delivered from three primary sources: financially motivated criminals, partisan hacktivists, and politically motivated elite nation-state actors. Alex Quilici, CEO at YouMail, told SecurityWeek, “The rise of AI and deepfake technology has taken these threats to a new level.” However, this close to Election Day it is likely that adversarial intentions may shift from misinformation to actual disruption of the election process. Undermining public confidence in the electoral process is a threat to US democracy itself.

