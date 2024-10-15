NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs Sold Out: Demand Surges, What’s Next?

Nvidia continues to ride the AI wave as the company sees unprecedented demand for its latest Blackwell GPU next-generation processors. The supply for the next 12 months is sold out, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told Morgan Stanley analysts during an investors’ meeting. A similar situation occurred with Hopper GPUs several quarters ago, Morgan Stanley Analyst Joe Moore pointed out. Nvidia’s traditional customers are driving the overwhelming demand for Blackwell GPUs, including major tech giants such as AWS, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, and CoreWeave. Every Blackwell GPU that Nvidia and its manufacturing partner TSMC can produce over the next four quarters has already been purchased by these companies. The overly high demand appears to solidify the continued growth of Nvidia’s already formidable footprint in the AI processor market, even with competition from rivals such as AMD, Intel, and various smaller cloud-service providers. “Our view continues to be that Nvidia is likely to gain share of AI processors in 2025, as the biggest users of custom silicon are seeing very steep ramps with Nvidia solutions next year,” Moore said in a client note, according to TechSpot. “Everything that we heard this week reinforced that.” The news comes months after Gartner predicted that AI chip revenue will skyrocket in 2024.

