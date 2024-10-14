Seoul on alert as North Korea ‘to blow up border roads’ amid drone row 

North Korea has deployed troops to its border with South Korea, supposedly preparing to blow up the roads connecting the two countries. South Korea has announced that its military is prepared to respond. Tensions between the two countries have escalated over the past few days. North Korea first accused South Korea of flying drones over North Korea’s capital, dropping propaganda leaflets. It warned that if it detected another drone in its territory, it would consider this to be “a declaration of war.” North Korea has ordered its troops at the border to open fire if escalation occurs. Additionally, the military has installed screens along the roads in preparation for explosions. South Korea is instead blaming North Korea for the escalation by launching trash balloons into the South.



