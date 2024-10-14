Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Ports Target Civilian Shipping 

Russia has increased its strikes on the Odesa Region, a prime Ukrainian area for exporting grain. This is harming Ukraine’s ability to export grain, increasing world grain prices. Ukraine believes that this is a Russian attempt to disrupt Ukrainian exports and damage its economy. Russia has been increasingly targeting the area, using ballistic missiles this past Friday. Russian strikes on ships in the region have primarily targeted countries unlikely to retaliate against Russia. These strikes on commercial ships have led Ukraine to accuse Russia of weaponizing food shipments in Ukraine. The Ukrainian government believes that these shipments are aimed at limiting Ukraine’s export potential, greatly affecting its economy.



