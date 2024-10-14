Lebanon’s Leader Calls on U.N. for Cease-Fire Amid Search for Airstrike Survivors 

Lebanon is calling for the United Nations to support a cease-fire resolution amid intense Israeli bombings on the country. Between Israeli air strikes on the country, Lebanese are searching through rubble in Beirut to identify survivors. Lebanese officials stated that the airstrikes this past Friday killed at least 22 and wounded over 100. This is the deadliest attack in Lebanon in over a year. Israeli Jews are currently preparing to observe Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days of the year. Over the weekend, Hezbollah fired almost 200 projectiles into Israel. Lebanon’s prime minister, Najib Miktaki, is calling for the United Nations to adopt a cease-fire resolution amidst the ongoing violence. American officials are additionally urging Lebanon and Israel to return to their 2006 U.N. agreement on the demilitarization of the border between the two countries.



