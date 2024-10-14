How Companies Can Use LLM-Powered Search to Create Value

As large language models (LLM) continue to advance at a dizzying pace, many business leaders are still grappling with how to put this technology to work. On one hand, they’re looking for areas where these generative AI tools can quickly prove their value. On the other, they want to lay a foundation for broader-scale and long-term transformation. AI is becoming a natural part of everything we do and intrinsic to every facet of business, seamlessly integrating into various processes to enhance efficiency and innovation. One promising area that can deliver both immediate impact and help lay the groundwork: LLM-powered search and retrieval. It’s an approach that can fundamentally change how companies interact with their own data to unlock insights, spark new ideas, and inform better decision-making. Web browsers have already adopted this capability, using it to enhance search with AI-generated summaries and overviews. Soon, searching through links may be replaced by conversational interfaces that will allow users to refine queries and deepen their understanding through follow-up questions. And they’re not limited to text — audio, video, and images are all part of this new search and retrieval paradigm. This multi-modal experience is only one reason why users continue to gravitate to more advanced applications of AI-enabled search. Now, consider how those powerful capabilities might translate across your business: chat-based tools that allow employees to easily query policy documents, conduct quick Q&As with the organization’s latest sales data, or have meaningful conversations with all manner of institutional knowledge.

Full report : Enterprises Can Use LLM-Powered Search to Create Value, Drive Efficiency and Increase Productivity.